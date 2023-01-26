USNCC, ASU Begin First Organizational Leadership Classes

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | Infographic about U.S. Naval Community College beginning first day of classes for the...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | Infographic about U.S. Naval Community College beginning first day of classes for the Associate of Science in Organizational Leadership, January 9, 2023. “The USNCC Organizational leadership program through Arizona State has given me not only the opportunity to further my education while on active duty, but also valuable skills that will help me in my Navy career and beyond," said Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller, USNCC Organizational Leadership student. "The partnership with ASU has given me the resources and flexibility to excel as an active duty service member and student. I am excited to pursue this degree to assist me in reaching my long term goals, and to show my son that you can do anything through hard work and dedication.” The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — U.S. Naval Community College, in partnership with Arizona State University, began its first classes for the Associate of Arts in Organizational Leadership January 9, 2023.



This is the second associate degree program offered by USNCC in consortium with ASU which provides active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant associate degree.



“All Sailors and Marines are part of a very complex organization,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “The program is designed to complement the excellent leadership development programs the naval services currently offer. It will help students to understand organization dynamics better and to become more effective operational leaders. It really is a program that will benefit anyone who aspires to be a well-rounded naval professional.”



The USNCC’s consortium model of education means USNCC teaches the five-course, 15-credit Naval Studies Certificate courses while the partner institution teaches the rest of the courses that make up the associate degree. This allows the naval services to have a flexible, scalable model of education to meet the needs of the services while providing a quality education to the Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who earn their degree through the consortium.



“We are thrilled to further advance our partnership with the USNCC and to provide a new avenue for educational opportunity for the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to develop skills that will help them succeed in their military careers,” said Casey Evans, chief operating officer and chief growth officer for EdPlus at ASU. “ASU is committed to the success of this partnership, and looks forward to our ongoing collaboration.”



The Associate of Arts in Organizational Leadership has the Naval Studies Certificate embedded into the program, along with the Certificate in Military Studies.



“This is the type of degree that any Marine, Sailor, or Coast Guardsman can benefit from,” said the USNCC’s command senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Mike Hensley, who has a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership. “We train our young service members from day one to be leaders in the organization. This degree helps take them to the next level of leadership in our naval forces.”



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.