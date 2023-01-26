Jackson hands-on in building CYS team

Across the Army installations are looking for help at each post’s Child, Youth Services.



Gary Fulham, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director said the post’s staffing levels “means we have 100% if our capacity is available and being used. We have a waiting list unfortunately.”



Fort Jackson CYS is fully staffed, its coordinator said recently while offering insight into how helping children is a rewarding career.



“Fort Jackson’s Child, Youth Services takes a hands-on approach to building the CYS team,” said Sunny Bolton, Fort Jackson CYS coordinator.

“This hands-on approach is not an overnight approach – we established and executed a well thought out recruitment, onboarding and training plan that we put into place prior to the pandemic.”



During the pandemic the team worked hard to maintain relationships – so that when it was time to return to work, the team was ready.



“We value the team – we train and provide the support that they need in order to be comfortable and successful at work,” Bolton said. “We recruit every month and have a proven method of onboarding and training the team in order to ensure that the newest team members feel welcome, know where to get their questions answered, understand career potential, and understand their day-to-day work in an environment they enjoy.”



Team members can start in a FLEX career status, complete training and work towards full time and part time positions.



Bolton said Fort Jackson CYS provides paid training – and if team members meet educational requirements, they can apply for training specialist or supervisory positions. CYS team members are also at the top of the priority for childcare if they need it and get a 50% discount off their own childcare costs.



CYS team members are part of a fun, close-knit team that “celebrate each other and find ways throughout the days to laugh,” Bolton said.



“The best part of working with CYS is the people on the team,” Bolton added. “This team is the best in the business. These team members love the children they provide care for – and they are extremely proud of what they do.”



Those looking to become a CYS employee can apply through USA Jobs as a Child and Youth Program assistant.

