Checkertail Defenders’ new mobility facility centralizes resources, expedites readiness

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 325th Security Forces Squadron has a new facility on the horizon that’s slated to be completed this winter. The facility is going to serve as their storage facility that will house their mobility equipment as well as additional office space.



The addition of a mobility facility next to the squadron’s headquarters on the installation aims to centralize their assets and streamline their movements when sending members on deployments, temporary duty assignments and more.



“Right now, Security Forces shares a storage space with the Logistics Readiness Squadron,” said Peter Sartori, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Natural Disaster Recovery Division Execution Branch project manager. “The new building will have an office space, restrooms and a large are dedicated to storing their assets and equipment.”



The 325th SFS is one of many units on the installation that is already seeing their rebuild projects come to life with many more underway.



“In the coming months and next few years Tyndall will be very busy” Sartori said. “The F-35 arrival is around the corner and construction is going to ramp up as we see over 1,000 contractors working on the base at any given time. If you can’t already tell that we’re getting after it, by this time next year you definitely will.”

Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US