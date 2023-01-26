NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contracts for Multiple Projects at Camp Lejeune, Surrounding Area

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Civil Works Contracting LLC, Wilmington, North Carolina (N40085-23-D-0013); Quadrant Construction Inc. Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-23-D-0014); and Riza Construction, Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-23-D-0015), a combined maximum value of $95,000,000, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for civil and paving projects at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, and the surrounding area.



Work will be performed at Camp Lejeune and the surrounding area, and is scheduled to be completed by January 2028.



The maximum dollar value, including base period and four option years, is $95,000,000. Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $15,000 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Contractors may compete for future task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with seven proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



