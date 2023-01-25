MIAMI (Jan. 25, 2023) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, hosted the General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, Gen. Helder Giraldo, at the command's headquarters in Miami Jan. 25.



Both leaders met to discuss U.S.-Colombia defense cooperation. Giraldo also met with senior SOUTHCOM leaders for briefings and updates on the command's efforts to strengthen the bilateral defense partnership between both nations.



The longstanding defense partnership between the United States and Colombia dates back decades. Colombian and U.S. troops served under the United Nations Command during the Korean conflict.



For many years, U.S. and Colombian troops have worked alongside each other during training exercises, humanitarian and disaster response missions, professional exchanges, and security operations to counter regional and transnational threats.



In November 2022, U.S. and Colombian forces partnered together to provide medical care and other services during the hospital ship USNS Comfort's Continuing Promise 2022 mission to Cartegena, Colombia. U.S. military members partnered with Colombian service members and civil society to provide treatments to more than 4,000 Colombian citizens.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 08:39 Story ID: 437250 Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colombia's Gen. Helder Giraldo Visits SOUTHCOM, by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.