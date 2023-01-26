The Meade Attic gives a helping hand to Fort Meade

There is a facility on Fort Meade that is hidden away and holds resources that can help Airmen and their families with decreasing some of the financial hardships they might have.



The Meade Attic is a non-profit organization that provides clothing, military uniforms, household goods and many other items for free to the Fort Meade community. Open every Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and every Sunday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. for anyone with base access to shop at.



“The Meade Attic is a free thrift store located on Fort Meade,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. April Nixon, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing Logistics Office superintendent and Meade Attic manager. “The program provides a place for people to donate items they no longer need which in return free up space in their homes and help decrease negative impact on the environment.”



There are restrictions on how many times a person can shop per month. They have daily, monthly and one-time limits on selected items like furniture, electronics, and high value items. People may also donate items they no longer need any day the attic is open or by appointment on days they are closed.



“The attic has helped me since the first day I arrived at Fort Meade,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marie Groenink, 7th Intelligence Squadron commander support staff technician and Meade Attic assistant manager. “It has provided me with all the items I need for my apartment and even some I didn’t know I needed. Not only that but it has given me something to do.”



A challenge that the Meade Attic faces is securing volunteers to consistently operate and manage it. Anyone with base access ages 16 and older can volunteer.



“To operate successfully we need at least three volunteers,” said Nixon. “There are many families on a monthly basis who rely on this program, so shutting the doors can be a potential hardship for some. If we don’t get enough volunteers, we cannot open our doors.”



The Meade Attic Team members have been promoting the facility during First Term Airmen Center and newcomers’ briefings, and commander calls. This helps with recruiting volunteers and sharing information about the services provided.



“I love spending time at the attic sorting, cleaning, and working with other volunteers,” said Groenink. “I have met so many amazing people and had the opportunity to help them. I love helping people and the attic gives me an opportunity to do that.”



For more information about the Meade Attic, please contact 301-677-3590 or email fortmeadeattic@gmail.com.

