Team Rota: Monica Gonzalez

Monica Gonzalez is a command ombudsman for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota. Pulling on her experience as a military child and now as a military spouse, she uses this knowledge to support others.



“My primary duty is to be available to offer referrals and resources,” said Gonzalez. “Whether a routine call or during an emergency, my responsibility is to be available to help Sailors and their families.”



Gonzalez, who considers Washington state home, feels that becoming an ombudsman was a natural choice since most of her work experience has revolved around military communities and quality of life programs.



“Having grown up in the military community, my first job was as an MWR teen hire and I have been fortunate in my journey within MWR,” she said. “My experiences with MWR include working in child and youth programs, community recreation, single Sailor programs, deployed forces support, and training.”



Gonzalez explains that being an ombudsman is a way for her to share this knowledge, her experience, and available resources with Rota-based Sailors and their families as well as those moving to Rota. She also provides a link between the families and the command and “ensures their voices are heard.”



When asked her favorite part of being an ombudsman, Gonzalez responded, “meeting new people! Having been in Rota for less than a year and being new to the ombudsman program, I get to meet new people and offer support as needed.”



In her free time, Gonzalez and her family are trying to make the most of their time in Europe.



“Being able to explore not only Spanish culture but European culture is something I enjoy,” she said. “I also enjoy being able to practice my Spanish skills. Although I have a decent foundation in Spanish, speaking with the locals in their native language makes me happy.”



In addition to traveling and practicing her Spanish, Gonzalez enjoys cooking, reading, and meeting new people. She encourages anyone who sees her around the installation to stop her and say hi.



“Please say hello if you see me! I’d love to get to know more about you!”

