Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Rota: Monica Gonzalez

    Team Rota: Monica Gonzalez

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Hutch Johnson | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 20, 2023) Monica Gonzalez, command ombudsman for...... read more read more

    SPAIN

    01.26.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hutch Johnson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Monica Gonzalez is a command ombudsman for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota. Pulling on her experience as a military child and now as a military spouse, she uses this knowledge to support others.

    “My primary duty is to be available to offer referrals and resources,” said Gonzalez. “Whether a routine call or during an emergency, my responsibility is to be available to help Sailors and their families.”

    Gonzalez, who considers Washington state home, feels that becoming an ombudsman was a natural choice since most of her work experience has revolved around military communities and quality of life programs.

    “Having grown up in the military community, my first job was as an MWR teen hire and I have been fortunate in my journey within MWR,” she said. “My experiences with MWR include working in child and youth programs, community recreation, single Sailor programs, deployed forces support, and training.”

    Gonzalez explains that being an ombudsman is a way for her to share this knowledge, her experience, and available resources with Rota-based Sailors and their families as well as those moving to Rota. She also provides a link between the families and the command and “ensures their voices are heard.”

    When asked her favorite part of being an ombudsman, Gonzalez responded, “meeting new people! Having been in Rota for less than a year and being new to the ombudsman program, I get to meet new people and offer support as needed.”

    In her free time, Gonzalez and her family are trying to make the most of their time in Europe.

    “Being able to explore not only Spanish culture but European culture is something I enjoy,” she said. “I also enjoy being able to practice my Spanish skills. Although I have a decent foundation in Spanish, speaking with the locals in their native language makes me happy.”

    In addition to traveling and practicing her Spanish, Gonzalez enjoys cooking, reading, and meeting new people. She encourages anyone who sees her around the installation to stop her and say hi.

    “Please say hello if you see me! I’d love to get to know more about you!”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 03:30
    Story ID: 437243
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Monica Gonzalez, by PO2 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Rota: Monica Gonzalez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Team Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT