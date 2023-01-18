Commander, Naval Forces Korea Begins Construction on New Headquarters Building

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, January 18— Commander, Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), commemorated the beginning of the construction of its new headquarters building with a groundbreaking ceremony on Republic of Korea (ROK) Busan Naval Base, Jan. 18, 2023.



The purpose of the new building is to expand CNFK’s administrative and operational capabilities, allowing it to better achieve its mission of fostering a strong and productive relationship with CRF and the ROK Navy, as well as enable U.S naval forces to “Fight tonight,” in the Korea area of operations (KAO), should the need arise.



“In 2015, Admiral Byrne moved to Busan and realized the strength of CNFK and ROK Fleet working side-by-side,” said CNFK Commander, Rdml. Mark Schafer, in an address to the event’s attendees, “With support from CRF, all of CNFK moved to Busan. Now, each ACOS [Assistant Chief of Staff] can meet face-to-face with their counterpart. This building is the final step to bring the full brunt of CNFK to our 70-year alliance.”



The new building will be substantially larger than the current building and will feature a number of quality-of-life improvements on top of its operational and administrative spaces.



“This project will construct a two-story facility at approximately 33,000 square feet, to support U.S military personnel and civilian staff, from Commander Naval Forces Korea,” Said FED Project manager, Mr. Robert Zhang, “The new facility will be three times the size of the current CNFK building and provides operational, administrative spaces along with new storage and a fitness center.”



The inclusion of these quality-of-life amenities are part of CNFK’s commitment to its Sailors and its mission to be the assignment of choice for any Sailor picking new orders.



Construction is scheduled to be completed February 1, 2025. After the new building’s completion, the current CNFK Headquarters the current will continue to be utilized by CNFK to support joint and combined naval operations across the Korean peninsula.



CNFK proudly celebrates its 70 year alliance with our ROKN partners, continuing to foster an enduring relationship of mutual respect and working together to temper combined maritime warfighting capability, interoperability, and readiness that has spanned generations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 02:27 Story ID: 437240 Location: BUSAN, 26, KR Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Naval Forces Korea Begins Construction on New Headquarters Building, by LT Jacob Treat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.