    National Security Authority Presents Lecture at NMCSD

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    As part of a continuing education program in national security, Executive Steering Committee (ESC) members at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) attended a lecture by Vice Adm. Charles Martoglio (Ret.), Jan. 20.

    Martoglio is one of our Navy and nation’s preeminent strategists who has worked in Washington, Europe, and Asia.

    Martoglio led off stating, “Knowing why you are doing what you are doing is important, so I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to discuss America’s security challenges with those who are serving today, at a time when your Service really counts. From the COVID-19 pandemic, to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to China’s agitation in the Western Pacific, these are some of the most challenging times America has faced, certainly in all of our lifetimes…so it is especially timely to have this discussion with NMCSD’s leadership.”

    “Within our ESC we strive to bolster our members’ leadership capabilities.” said Capt. Jeff Johnson, NMCSD Strategy and Modernization director. “A critical component is being able to understand the landscape of our modern geopolitical world.”

    The delivery of health care from NMCSD often reaches expansive distances far beyond the confines of San Diego’s fleet concentration area.

    “We serve and provide medical support across the globe, and thus, it is important that our leaders have a grasp of the international relations that are intricately connected to our national security priorities,” added Johnson.

    “The exceptional thing about commanders in today’s military is that they do not operate in a vacuum,” expressed Martoglio. “Our world has become and will continue to be interconnected. The more we understand the geopolitical aspects, the better chance we have at remaining the world’s premier fighting force.”

    Martoglio thanked NMCSD for all that they do in support of our Navy and military, our operational forces, and our families – highlighting the absolutely critical role military medicine has in the readiness and morale of our forces. In closing he said, “We couldn’t do it without you – and we appreciate all you do every day, everywhere.”

    NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
