30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command: “A New Hickory 6 is Introduced”

Newly promoted U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Charles W. Morrison relinquished command of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) to U.S. Army Col. Paul Hollenack during a change of command ceremony at the 30th ABCT Headquarters and Headquarters Company in Clinton, NC, Jan. 21, 2023.



The ceremony marked the end of an almost 3-year command for Brig. Gen. Morrison and his command team. He spoke of the experiences that he and the “Old Hickory” team experienced in his years as the commander.



“Our Old Hickory Team has done it all the last two years,” said Morrison, “responded to a call to defend our nation’s capital, numerous calls to assist our fellow North Carolinians during storms and a pandemic, all the while training on the basic skill sets needed to fire and maneuver on the modern battlefield.”



Brig, Gen. Morrison will move on to be the U.S. Army’s new deputy director of operations, mobilization, and readiness, G-3/5/7, at the Department of the Army’s Management Office-Strategic Operations at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Although Morrison is moving on, his time as the commander of the 30th ABCT was something he holds in high esteem.



“I honestly thought my last day wearing an Old Hickory patch on my left sleeve was in 2016,” said Morrison. “Thanks to Maj. Gen. Hunt and (then) Brig. Gen. Boyette, I was given one last gift – to actually serve as Hickory 6 – what an honor.”



Col. Paul Hollenack assumes command following a 1-year stint as the deputy commander of the 30th ABCT. Col Hollenack acknowledged that the honor of leading such a historically significant brigade is not lost on him.



“I understand that command is a privilege, and it’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” said Hollenack.



Col. Hollenack brings over 23 years of experience and he identified two of his most influential coaches and mentors over the years of his career.



“Sonny Simpson and Toby Clifton, thank you for showing me how to be a great artilleryman and officer,” said Hollenack, “You both have always taken the time to listen, coach, and many times, to tell me the hard truths I may not want(ed) to hear.”



Brig. Gen. Morrison and Col. Hollenack spoke about the most essential aspect of any command; the Soldiers.



“To the leaders and Citizen Soldiers of Old Hickory, the legacy of Old Hickory is now in your care,” said Morrison.



“To the Officers, NCOs, and Soldiers…you are truly what makes Old Hickory great,” said Hollenack.



Old Hickory. Rock of Mortain.

