Large Lock Center Gate Replacement Project Public Information Meeting February 15

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives will host a public meeting to inform stakeholders on the large lock center gate replacement project.



The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. PST at Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks Warehouse #1, Seattle, Washington. Individuals can attend virtually if they cannot attend in person.



USACE officials will also highlight extended closure windows and answer questions. An agenda is being developed and will be published online before Feb. 15.



Most machinery and equipment, including the large lock center gate, are original to the Locks. The improvements to this 105-year-old navigation infrastructure will help the Army Corps supply reliable and dependable navigation over the years to come.



Public Information Virtual Meeting Details:



https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m59f59d9ef7f3a9e6c90233f8519b4bec

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 3:00 pm | 1 hour PST

Meeting number: 2764 393 7710

Password: qVU7eWRD*23



Join by video system

Dial 27643937710@usace1.webex.com

You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.



Join by phone

+1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free

+1-669-234-1177 US Toll

Access code: 276 439 37710

