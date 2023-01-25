436th MGG gears up for first-ever Integration Event

Photo By Senior Airman Faith Barron | Crew chiefs from the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to fuel a C-17...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Faith Barron | Crew chiefs from the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to fuel a C-17 Globemaster III while wearing Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during the first 436th Mission Generation Group Integration Event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 20, 2023. This event is the first of monthly readiness exercises that test the ability to perform job tasks in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 436th Mission Generation Group participated in the first-ever 436th MGG Integration Event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 20, 2023.



The 24-hour, three-shift event consisted of testing regular career field duty skills of Airmen while wearing mission-oriented protective posture gear.



“We started the day with basic donning and doffing,” said Capt. Kristopher Eddy, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft maintenance unit officer in charge. “We worked our way towards job-specific tasks in a contested environment.”



During the event, Airmen practiced driving flightline vehicles, checking maintenance toolkits and quick-turning aircraft, which consisted of refueling and performing maintenance checks.



“The overall goal is for them to be able to perform their normal duties in a contested environment, specifically in MOPP gear for this training evolution,” said Eddy. “The more we exercise these ‘muscles’ at home station, the more lethal we'll be downrange.”



This Integration Event is the start of monthly iterations that will take place at the 436th MGG that focus on Agile Combat Employment, which refers to the ability to sustain operations in a contested environment. The events were inspired by Gen. Mike Minihan’s, Air Mobility Command commander, Mobility Manifesto.



“This event is the first of multiple iterations built to ensure our Airmen's ability to operate and win in a near-peer fight,” said Eddy. “These training evolutions ensure our Airmen understand the tactics, techniques, and procedures to generate, sustain, and ultimately deliver lethality while being contested in all domains.”



Although this iteration tested Airmen on MOPP gear, Eddy expresses that monthly events will be held to meet different threat environments and challenges while capitalizing on training opportunities.



"Events like this integration event build opportunities for establishing confidence for our airmen by giving them time and space to develop the vital skills they need, but more importantly building a culture of readiness in our Airmen," said Col. Bary Flack, 436th MGG commander. "It is exactly what Team Dover needs to be ready to deliver for the high-end fight."