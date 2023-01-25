NMCCL lieutenant named Navy Medicine’s Occupational Therapy Officer of the Year

A Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune lieutenant is named Navy Medicine’s Occupational Therapy Officer of the Year for 2022.



Lieutenant Kenneth J. Matthews received the recognition which focuses on compassion, accountability, professionalism, and leadership within medical and subspecialty fields of Navy Medicine.



“As a dedicated Naval Officer and highly respected Occupational Therapist, [Matthews] leads from the front, welcomes changes, and takes on any challenges without hesitation,” said Mr. Darin L. Peterson, human performance director at the School of Infantry East. “He is a servant leader who is personally committed to the professional growth and development of his peers, patients, and subordinates.”



Matthews, a South Carolina native who has served 22 years in the Navy, is an embedded Occupational Therapist with the United States Marine Corps, SOI-East at Camp Geiger, North Carolina.



Matthews has trained and provided clinical support for approximately 16,000 active-duty Marine students, combat instructors, leaders, and staff. Matthews was instrumental in the inaugural launch of the Navy’s Spiritual, Physical, Environmental, and Resiliency (SPEAR) pilot program in September 2021.



“The team over at the School of Infantry has been great at allowing me to work with them in all areas,” said Matthews. “I have been part of a lot of conversations to determine where occupational therapy can be used effectively in their training and have a lot of support for implementing processes.”



Matthews serves in multiple roles including an appointment to the American Occupational Therapy Association as the Foresight Advisory Committee Chairperson. Matthew’s nomination letter explains this appointment means he advises the AOTA National Board on future opportunities and professional developments for occupational therapists.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 07:40 Story ID: 437191 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCCL lieutenant named Navy Medicine’s Occupational Therapy Officer of the Year, by Michelle Cornell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.