Recruit Training Command's Staff in the Spotlight

Meet Scott Rose, an investigator with the Security Department at Recruit Training Command (RTC), and a U.S. Air Force veteran.



He started working in investigation operations at RTC in July 2022. During his time in the Air Force, he also worked in Security Forces.



“I do love working and being back with the military,” said Rose. “I just feel kind of at home.”



Rose said he enjoys the camaraderie and working in the law enforcement setting again. Depending on the situation of the investigation, Rose will sometimes try to encourage those involved to turn their life around.



“I bring that experience here when I talk with witnesses and victims, and even some of the accused,” Rose adds. “I always try to end my interviews with some good advice without stepping over that line.”



Sometimes he tells them, “You can have a really long, great career in the Navy. This can be a turning point in your career.”



Rose has always wanted to help others. He even received the Airman’s Medal for his heroism in 1991.



He risked his life to save a trapped girl buried under debris after a tornado. While rescuing the girl, he was injured from a fallen wire and transported to the hospital. During his trip to the hospital with fellow Airmen, they came across a victim of a hit-and-run accident, and Rose applied first aid.



“My passion is helping people,” said Rose. “That's kind of like my main objective in life; just to treat people like I want to be treated and to support people.”



After the Air Force, Rose worked at United Airlines for sixteen years and then had the opportunity to coach soccer. He coached college soccer for twelve years. He coached at U.S. soccer training centers and for the youth national teams.



“I played a little bit of soccer in the Air Force," said Rose. “I played a lot of soccer as a kid growing up and in high school. It's just another passion of mine. Then, it just became too much on my knees and I got burned out.”



Since Rose doesn’t get to play soccer anymore, he enjoys golfing in his free time. He says he’s terrible at it, but likes playing with his wife and new son-in-law.



“If I could golf every single day of my life, I would. I'm very passionate about that,” said Rose. “I just love being out there. As a kid, my brothers and I would go out and golf, and I just chased around that little white golf ball. For some reason it just gives me happiness.”



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 17:01 Story ID: 437172 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command's Staff in the Spotlight, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.