DDRP highlights federal policy regarding use of marijuana and hemp products

The Drug Demand Reduction Program here at Niagara would like to highlight the federal policy concerning the use of marijuana and hemp products within the DoD.



The Air Force has a zero-tolerance policy for the illegal and improper use of drugs and alcohol.



Despite an individual state’s laws, marijuana and hemp products are considered illegal at the federal level and prohibits the use of such as stated in DAFMAN 44-197 1.2.2.



The illegal use of marijuana extends to the use of products containing hemp, THC, and CBD that could be purchased without a prescription.



Strands like Delta-8 can be found in various general store products, such as workout supplements, and can be detected during a drug screening, according to Frank Coseglia, DDRP Manager for the 914th Air Refueling Wing.



Any use of a prescription drug should be reported to the 914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron within 72 hours and prior to random drug screening in order to prevent disciplinary action for members who may test positive from them.



Information of specific ingredients that could cause a positive drug test result can be found searched at https://opss.org.



Members who fail to self-report the use of prescription drugs are subject to disciplinary action.



Contact DDRP for more information at 716-236-3094.

