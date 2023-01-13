NAS Whiting Field Fire Fighter Assists in Medical Emergency in

the Community



By: Lt. j.g. Camila Healey, U.S. Navy



Pensacola, Fla. – Lt. Justin Heinen, a member of Whiting Field Station One, Fire and Emergency

Services Gulf Coast, was enjoying his weekend with his daughters at Sky Zone Pensacola, an indoor

trampoline park, when he observed a crowd around a woman in distress on the ground. Without

hesitation, Heinen approached her to provide the initial response to stabilize her until the ambulance

arrived.



“When I approached the crowd, I saw Mrs. White on the ground. She looked very pale, and I immediately

knew she was entering shock,” said Heinen. “My instinct kicked in and I initiated my field exam to assess

her injuries. It was obvious to me that her ulna was broken due to the deformity of her arm. She also

stated she had hit her head when she fell, so I stabilized her head to ensure no further injury to her head or

neck would occur.”



Heinen is passionate about helping others in their worst moments. Prior to joining Whiting Field Station

One in 2018, he served on active duty in the Air Force for 4 years with the fire and rescue department. He

has also worked for the civil service as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and firefighter and

continues to volunteer with a local fire department.



The injured civilian, Jane White, is typically the one providing care to her daughter, who has Down

syndrome, and her four grandchildren. But when she tripped and fell she was in dire need of care herself.

“Lt. Heinen saved my life,” said White. “I simply tripped, but I was immediately in excruciating pain

from breaking my arm in three places. He went above and beyond to comfort me in my time of distress by

placing cold compresses on my head, stabilizing my neck, and providing emergency responders with all

the information when they arrived.”



Heinen is recognized as a kind and humble individual by his community and supervisor at Whiting Field.

He demonstrates his leadership ability when guiding teams through daily training operations.

“While I am very grateful that the care I provided was to the standard our community expects

from the U.S. Navy, I did not save her life,” said Heinen humbly. “However, I rarely get the opportunity

to hear feedback from those I serve in the community, and it is great to know that we are making a

positive impact everyday.”



Naval Air Station Whiting Field, home of Training Air Wing Five, is the backbone of Naval Aviation

Training, supporting approximately 60 percent of all primary fixed-wing flight training and 100 percent

of all initial helicopter training for the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps. NAS Whiting Field is the

busiest aviation complex in the world with more than one million flight operations flown at the

installation annually. It is comprised of two main airfields and 12 Navy Outlying Landing Fields across

four counties in Southeast Alabama and Northwest Florida. Training Air Wing Five flies an estimated 43

percent of the Chief of Naval Air Training Command's total flight time and 17 percent of Navy and

Marine Corps' flight time worldwide. More than 1,200 personnel receive their essential flight training

through TRAWING Five annually.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 11:43 Story ID: 437153 Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Whiting Field Fire Fighter Assists in Medical Emergency in the Community, by LTJG Camila Healey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.