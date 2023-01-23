Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy, Part II

    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy

    Airmen with multiple Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve security forces units

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Airmen with multiple Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve security forces units learn squad tactics pulling an ahkio sled Jan. 18, 2023, as part of a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course led by the Air Force at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    More than 50 Airmen are participating in the training from across the Air Force.

    Besides learning about use of snowshoes and moving as a squad over terrain pulling an ahkio sled in a cold-weather environment, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear, and more. Fort McCoy has a long history of supporting cold-weather training.

    Eighty years prior to this training, in January 1943, the installation hosted winter training for the Army's 76th Division prior to the Division deploying to Europe to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 00:08
    Story ID: 437119
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Photo Essay: Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

    Wisconsin
    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    Fort McCoy
    cold-weather training
    Cold-Weather Operations Course

