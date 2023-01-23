AFMS recognizes Biomedical Sciences Corps Week

Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Monica Hewey, 78th Healthcare Operations...... read more read more Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Monica Hewey, 78th Healthcare Operations Squadron Biomedical Equipment technician, works on a ventilator at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 5, 2022. As part of the overall BMET mission of installing, inspecting, repairing, and maintaining medical equipment and support systems, the ventilator was one of many pieces of equipment handled by the 78th HCOS each year to ensure patients receive optimal care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson) see less | View Image Page

This week, January 23-27, was designated by the Air Force as Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week, a week to honor the history and recognize the men and women who comprise the BSC and all that they bring to the fight.



The Biomedical Sciences Corps’ roots date back to 1917 when the Sanitary Corps was established to combat infectious diseases. The Army Medical Administrative Corps followed three years later. In 1949, the Air Force Medical Service was officially established. The Air Force Medical Service continued to expand over the next two decades and in 1965, the Biomedical Sciences Corps was born. Over the past 58 years, the BSC continued to expand its range of personnel to include a wide variety of medically trained professionals.



The BSC is one of the most diverse corps in the Air Force Medical Service, with more than 2,400 officers, 5,800 enlisted members, 1,000 civilians, and covering 13 distinct professions under one banner. Generated from their breadth of expertise, the BSC motto is, “Diversity United!”



The diverse corps has evolved over the years and is currently made up of physical therapists, optometrists, podiatric surgeons, physician assistants, audiologists, clinical psychologists, clinical social workers, occupational therapists, dietitians, bioenvironmental engineers, public health officers, pharmacists, and biomedical laboratory officers. BSC officers also serve at every level of medical command within military medical treatment facilities, MAJCOMs, and forward operating agencies.



This breadth of knowledge allows the corps to support all aspects of health care delivery, and fuels innovation within the Air Force Medical Service.



While leading the charge toward the future of Air Force medicine, the BSC continues to look for ways to optimize health care delivery while building on the lessons learned from previous conflicts. “The new AFFORGEN cycle is how we’re preparing our medics to support any deployment mission,” said Col Brent Johnson, BSC Chief. “Here in the Pacific Air Forces, warfighting is something we talk and think about every day.”



“Another important part of preparing for the next war is Medic-X training, which ensures every medic will be ready to take care of patients and save lives on any battlefield,” said Johnson. The BSC plays an integral role in implementing the Medic-X and TCCC courses, supporting the Air Force’s vision for leaner deployments and capitalizing on the multi-capable Airmen concept.



Please join the Air Force in celebrating Biomedical Sciences Corps Week and recognizing the contributions of these outstanding professionals who dedicate their careers to delivering trusted care and improving the health and lethality of our most vital resource, the human weapon system.