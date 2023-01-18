U.S. Army Central’s medical team partnered with Wilson Hall to teach basic first aid

“The crash happened right in front of me, I was the first one on the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt; she came through the window. Her boyfriend was screaming for help, we were all in shock and did not know what to do,” said Lee Gandy, head of middle school for Wilson Hall. “Panic sets in if you don’t know what to do. Before this course, I would not know how to handle a critical emergency.”



Medical Soldiers from U.S. Army Central conducted four introductory first-aid instruction sessions over the past few months with Wilson Hall students and faculty members. The last session was conducted on January 13 for the faculty at the school’s campus in Sumter. The course enhanced the faculty’s awareness, knowledge, and confidence in scenarios that require them to provide first aid to include controlling bleeding, opening an airway, treatment of shock, and relaying the correct information to emergency responders.



The training assisted in building relationships with the local community and provided effective tool to assist with medical injuries.



“Here in Sumter, we have an outstanding community that supports the military. The city has a motto of Uncommon Patriotism, which you feel when you are in uniform or at events,” said Lt. Col. Todd Harkrader, USARCENT, headquarters and headquarters battalion commander. “HHBN, U.S. Army Central, and the rest of Shaw Air Force Base are a part of this community we live in, and always look forward to giving back and supporting the City of Sumter.”



The development of the training initially began as a discussion between the two organizations. From there, the training developed into basic medical instruction that could be used universally, no matter the setting.



“The purpose of this training is to educate the staff at Wilson Hall on how to manage life-threatening injuries while awaiting emergency services,” said Staff Sgt. Taolee Gookool, a combat medic specialist with USARCENT. “Medicine is universal, at the end of the day, we are teaching them the procedures and techniques where they can do the most good, with the limited amount of equipment.”



At the completion of the medical instruction, faculty members thanked the USARCENT team for their invaluable information. This training session was not the first between the organizations, as USARCENT taught Wilson Hall students many of the same techniques in November of 2022. While there is no training scheduled between the two in the future, USARCENT is willing and ready to assist when needed.



“We were able to really practice and feel the situation and not just hear about it. I know how it feels to be helpless when you are taught things but do not know what to do in an emergency,” said Kristall Hanson, a teacher at Wilson Hall. “I can’t tell you how much we appreciate this; it makes me feel like I can protect people around me.”

