U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command names new command chief warrant officer

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command has named Chief Warrant Officer 5...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command has named Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley “Mark” Dohogn to serve as its new command chief warrant officer. He will join the command during the summer. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command has named Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley “Mark” Dohogn to serve as its new command chief warrant officer.



In this position, Dohogn will serve as the primary adviser to USASMDC’s commanding general on warrant officer professional development; provide the command team with extensive expertise for the command’s warrant officers; develop and synchronize warrant officer-related policy initiatives; and work collaboratively with leaders from across the command to ensure warrant officer talent management and utilization that enhances the operational readiness of the command and adheres to established Department of the Army policies and procedures.



Since June 24, 2021, Dohogn has served as the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s command chief warrant officer. Previous assignments include: strategic tactical data link coordinator for U.S. Army Europe and Africa; joint interface control officer for 10th AAMDC at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany; the observer coach trainer lead for Airspace Management at the Joint Readiness Training Center; and as the command and control systems integrator for 3rd Brigade Combat Team 82D Airborne Division.



Dohogn earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity from the University of Maryland, Global Campus. His military education includes: Warrant Officer Senior Staff Education, Joint Interface Control Officer, Joint Air Operations Command and Control Course, ADA Warrant Officer Basic Course, Army Space Cadre Basic Course, and Jumpmaster and Air Assault Courses.



His military awards generated from service in Korea, Germany, Israel, Iraq and the continental U.S. include: the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (fifth award), the Army Commendation Medal (third award), the Army Achievement Medal (eighth award), Army Superior Unit Award, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, and the Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Basic Space Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Combat Action Badge.



Dohogn, a Bern, North Carolina, native, will officially join USASMDC during the summer. The command will host an official change of charter, to be announced at a later date.