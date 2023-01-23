Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PS Magazine: Fleet pages help focus website visitors on what's important to them

    PS Magazine Fleets tab: a gateway to the info readers need

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Story by Robert Hill 

    Army Sustainment Command - Redstone Arsenal Detachment

    Since June 1951, PS: The Preventive Maintenance Magazine (aka PS Magazine) has been “informing Army readiness” by reporting on proper maintenance and supply procedures, as well as safety related to keeping vehicles and equipment combat ready. In November 2019, the magazine went fully online, making it easier for its readers to get the information they need in a timely fashion anytime, day or night, year-round.

    Every day, the magazine’s staff comes to work committed not only to reporting on maintenance and supply best practices but also implementing refinements to the website that enhance readers’ experience. For example, it has created a series of How-To videos on ways to optimize the website’s features and tools.

    One of these videos overviews the Fleets page, which can be accessed by the Fleets tab in the menu bar. This page enables visitors to zero in on specific platforms, end items, pieces of equipment or topics and see every article written on that specific fleet.

    For example, under the Aviation category, readers will find fleet pages devoted to Apache, Black Hawk, Chinook, Lakota and more. Click on any one of these fleet titles, such as Apache, and a new page appears that lists every article on the Apache aircraft published to the PS Magazine website since its inception.

    Over 80 fleet pages have been created. More will be developed as new systems are fielded and some eliminated if that fleet has been completely decommissioned.

    To test drive the Fleets tab and accompanying pages, visit https://www.psmagazine.army.mil/Fleets/.

    To watch the How-To video about the Fleets tab, visit
    https://www.psmagazine.army.mil/Resources/PS-How-To-Videos/.

    If you feel a fleet page is missing or needed, or an existing page needs refinement, don’t hesitate to contact PS Magazine at usarmy.redstone.asc.mbx.psmag@army.mil and recommend changes.

