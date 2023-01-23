NCBC Gulfport Homes Honored with National Awards

Photo By Jovi Prevot | Jessica Ladner, a community manager with NCBC Gulfport Homes, poses for a photo at the...... read more read more Photo By Jovi Prevot | Jessica Ladner, a community manager with NCBC Gulfport Homes, poses for a photo at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, Miss., January 17, 2023. Ladner was named Community Management Leader of the Year for 2022 by Balfour Beatty. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL CONSTRUCTION BATTALION CENTER GULFPORT, Miss. — Representatives from Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport Homes recently traveled to the Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC) annual conference in Orlando, Fla., at which they were presented three of the most prestigious awards of the conference.



NCBC Gulfport Homes personnel were named Community Manager of the Year, Facilities Team of the Year and Future Leader Developer among all BBC properties on 18 U.S. Navy installations.



“I’m very grateful for the partnership we have here with Balfour Beatty,” says Capt. Jeff Powell, NCBC Gulfport commanding officer. “They are quite deserving of these honors, and I am very proud of their accomplishments and the way they support our military families.”



Jessica Ladner, NCBC Gulfport Homes’ community manager, has worked for the organization for 15 years and was promoted to her current position in 2019. She was selected as Community Manager of the Year for her outstanding customer service to all residents, specifically throughout the completion of a long-term HVAC project, and for exemplifying BBC’s “We Care” culture.



Mike Harper, NCBC Gulfport Homes’ facilities manager, has lived and worked on the installation since 2020. His team was selected as Facilities Team of the Year for demonstrating overall excellence in critical functions, having completed 94% of work requests by the end of the year while overcoming the challenges of two hurricanes that affected their properties.



Courtney Collier, BBC regional community director, has supported NCBC Gulfport Homes in various roles over the last two decades, having most recently served as the local community manager before being promoted to her current position in 2019. She was named Future Leader Developer for the pivotal role she plays in career training and development for her employees. Per her award citation, “Her leadership and dedication to success is absorbed by her team members and shows in their growth and positive performance.”



NCBC Gulfport, long-time partner of BBC, congratulates all of the award recipients. NCBC Gulfport Homes houses military personnel and their families in more than 550 homes on the installation and in satellite housing complexes in Gulfport, Miss., and Slidell, La.