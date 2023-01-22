Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic

    GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    MILWAUKEE – Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:00 noon local time.

    The bay is expected to be reopened in early Spring, weather permitting.

    This closure will impact all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay.

    This closure is made in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901.

    Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at (414) 747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil.

    TAGS

    ice
    Ninth District
    Green Bay
    safe navigation
    Sector Lake Michigan

