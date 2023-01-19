Point Mugu Air Show is ready for the Red Bull Helicopter

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 230119-N-AS200-0010 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 19, 2023) - The BO 105C Red Bull...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 230119-N-AS200-0010 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 19, 2023) - The BO 105C Red Bull Helicopter piloted by Aaron Fitzgerald will return to the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (Courtesy photo/released) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU (NNS) – The BO 105C Red Bull Helicopter piloted by Aaron Fitzgerald will return to the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu.



“We are excited to bring air shows back to Point Mugu,” said Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. “This family friendly event will offer a historic and unique opportunity to showcase two of our military’s top demonstration teams together, the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds. But, as a MH-60R Seahawk operator, I’m excited to see the Red Bull Helicopter performance.”



Aaron Fitzgerald is an American aerobatic pilot and member of The Flying Bulls from Wenatchee, Washington. He has built his career primarily focusing on film and television productions and has worked on countless movies and shows. He has been recruited as aerial coordinator for several world-record aviation projects and incorporates other means of flying like utility flying, offshore support and flight test programs for NASA and Lockheed/Martin. He also flies UH-60 Blackhawks on firefighting contracts with the Forest Service battling forest fires in the Western United States.



Performers of the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show will include:



• BO 105C Red Bull Helicopter piloted by Aaron Fitzgerald

• North American T-6 Texan piloted by John Collver

• Stearman OR P51 piloted by Vicki Benzing

• Subsonex Minijet PT-17 piloted by Tom Larkin

• USMC PBJ (WWII Bomber)

• Mitsubishi A6M Zero (Japanese Fighter)

• U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-16C Fighting Falcons

• U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet



The Point Mugu Air Show, Ventura County’s largest public event, is open to the public, and offering 2-show dates, March 18, 19, 2023. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily. Parking, admission, and blanket seating are free. Upgraded preferred seating options will be available.



NBVC is a strategically located Navy installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.



To learn more about the air show which will attract over 100-thousand people, visit: https://www.pointmuguairshow.com/