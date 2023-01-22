Transition provides continuity among sustainers, supported units

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – The 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) from the Alabama Army National Guard, and the 143d ESC, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Orlando, Florida, completed a successful Transfer of Authority ceremony held Jan. 3, 2023.



The 135th ESC officially cased its command colors and transitioned its mission to the 143d ESC, signifying the end of the unit’s nine-month mission to provide sustainment support to the Central Command area of operations.



Brig. Gen. Thomas Vickers, commanding general of the 135th ESC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Geiser, command sergeant major of the 135th ESC, cased the command colors, while Capt. John O’Reilly, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) commander, and 1st Sgt. Clayton Naugher, first sergeant of 135th ESC cased the company guidon.



Following the 135th ESC, Col. Stephen Pazak, chief of staff of the 143d ESC and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders, command sergeant major of the 143d ESC, uncased the command colors while Capt. Marlena Janes, 143d HHC commander, and 1st Sgt. Jacob Webb, first sergeant of 143d ESC, simultaneously uncased the company guidon for HHC 143d ESC.



The host and reviewing officer for the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. commanding general of the 1st TSC, attended virtually and provided congratulatory remarks, praise, and well wishes to the outgoing command.



He noted that the event “epitomizes and enforces the contributions of our total Army, in support of our warfighters in theater, and a seamless partnership that exists between our Army National Guard, Army Reserve, active component, and our partner nations.



“We operate in a very dynamic environment, one which requires our sustainers to be agile, innovative, and persistent,” explained Russell. “These qualities are in even higher demand now, as our current environment is always changing, requiring us to operate and accomplish the mission, while facing an assortment of evolving challenges,” he added.



Brig. Gen. Thomas Vickers, commanding general of the 135th ESC, thanked the host nation, as well as all subordinate units and strategic partners that assisted in supporting the 1st TSC commander’s priorities.



“The relationships established between our team with [these] organizations were phenomenal, and something that I will positively reflect on for years to come,” said Vickers.

