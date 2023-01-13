Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Battalion 1st Field Artillery Regiment conducts live fire exercise

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Story by Pvt. Charlie Duke 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS -- Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment conducted fire support Table XV certification, Jan. 13, 2023.

    “Table XV is a battalion training event, so all the batteries will fire together as a battalion and certify the battalion as a whole.” said SSG Corey Hartmen, a battalion fire support noncommissioned officer for 4-1 FA.

    During the Table XV firing certification, self-propelled howitzer crews are tested on their ability to work together to safely and properly operate their equipment and accurately engage targets. The live fire event extends the maneuver commander's ability to weaken enemy forces before batteries reach contact.

    “By using artillery, we are able to suppress, neutralize, or preferably destroy the enemy before they make contact with our maneuver friends within our brigade and organizations,” said Maj. Billy Atwood, battalion operations officer from 4-1 FA.

    The Table XV certification allows division artillery commanders to train and assess their unit’s readiness and proficiency.

    “It's important because we work as a battery and [this] is the only table [where] we can time ourselves and know how everything is going to work together,” said Sgt. Kenya Garcia, fire control specialist, Charlie Battery, 4-1 FA, 3rd Brigade.

    Through training, education, and experiences, today’s field artillery Soldier is a vital asset in modern warfighting efforts.

    “When we get opportunities like this to come shoot live rounds, take it seriously and put the time in to be an expert in your craft,” said Staff Sgt. Corey Hartmen, a battalion fire support noncommissioned officer for 4-1 FA.

