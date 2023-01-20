Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight!

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders visited our wingmen at Dyess Air Force Base, Jan. 20th.

    Dyess is home to the historic 7th Bomb Wing and 317th Airlift Wing, which coordinate global operations in support of total air dominance. The 317th AW hosted a C-130J Super Hercules flight for community leaders from San Angelo to experience part of the Air Force mission.

    The hour-long flight showcased the purpose and functionality of the newest version of the transport aircraft. The Super Hercules flies a wide variety of missions around the world.

    “This was an amazing experience,” said 17th TRW Honorary Commander Trey Holmes. “We learned a lot about the local Air Force mission and had a ton of fun riding in the Super Hercules.”

    The trip included an Air Traffic Control tower tour and a virtual reality training experience. Air Traffic Controllers are responsible for managing the flow of aircraft through all aspects of their flight, ATC specialists ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air.

    “It's great to partner with other bases,” said Capt. Brandon Arias, 40th Air Lift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot. “It provides us an opportunity to showcase our base's mission and coordinate to achieve a larger objective.”

