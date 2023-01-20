GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders visited our wingmen at Dyess Air Force Base, Jan. 20th.



Dyess is home to the historic 7th Bomb Wing and 317th Airlift Wing, which coordinate global operations in support of total air dominance. The 317th AW hosted a C-130J Super Hercules flight for community leaders from San Angelo to experience part of the Air Force mission.



The hour-long flight showcased the purpose and functionality of the newest version of the transport aircraft. The Super Hercules flies a wide variety of missions around the world.



“This was an amazing experience,” said 17th TRW Honorary Commander Trey Holmes. “We learned a lot about the local Air Force mission and had a ton of fun riding in the Super Hercules.”



The trip included an Air Traffic Control tower tour and a virtual reality training experience. Air Traffic Controllers are responsible for managing the flow of aircraft through all aspects of their flight, ATC specialists ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air.



“It's great to partner with other bases,” said Capt. Brandon Arias, 40th Air Lift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot. “It provides us an opportunity to showcase our base's mission and coordinate to achieve a larger objective.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:04 Story ID: 437033 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight!, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.