    NMCSD hosts Marine Band San Diego Performance

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey | SAN DIEGO (Jan. 19, 2023) Marine Band San Diego’s jazz ensemble performs at Naval...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted the United States Marine Corps' Marine Band San Diego at the hospital’s courtyard Jan. 19, 2023.

    The performance, featuring Cpl. Jacob Abinante on piano, Lance Cpl. Yu Chien Lin on drums and Lance Cpl. Desean Porchea on guitar, consisted of an hour and a half of jazz melodies for staff and patients alike to enjoy.

    “I felt very well received,” said Abinante. “As we started going, more and more people trickled out of the different buildings to hear what’s happening. It was very gratifying to see every person just seeming to enjoy themselves. It was very enjoyable.”

    The trio of performers, while having fun, also agree that what they do can bring healing to those around them, and recognize the wonders that effect can have, especially at a hospital.

    “Being in the hospital, you may have to deal with things you’re not really comfortable with, there’s not much to do because you’re sitting around or you’re going through something, and then you go outside and you hear music, it’s exciting and elevates your mood,” said Porschea. “I feel like that helps the healing process, it brightens your day. It’s a blessing to be able to come out and play for people and be able to help them feel better.”

    Abinante acknowledges the medicine that comes from the simple joy of performing.

    “I would just say that music, especially when we do it and we’re having fun, brings joy to people and joy can be a medicine in and of itself,” said Cpl. Abinante.

    NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
