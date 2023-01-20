NMRTC Camp Lejeune's reserve component hosts change of command

Photo By Riley Eversull | Pictured left to right: Captain Sherma Saif, Captain Rebecca Zornado, Rear Admiral...... read more read more Photo By Riley Eversull | Pictured left to right: Captain Sherma Saif, Captain Rebecca Zornado, Rear Admiral Eric Peterson. Navy Reserve, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Camp Lejeune hosted a Change of Command on January 20, 2023. Captain Rebecca Zornado relieved Captain Sherma Saif of command in a ceremony aboard Marine Corpse Base Camp Lejeune. see less | View Image Page

Navy Reserve, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Camp Lejeune hosted a Change of Command ceremony on January 20, 2023. Captain Rebecca Zornado relieved Captain Sherma Saif of command. Rear Admiral Eric Peterson, Deputy Command of Naval Forces Atlantic, was the presiding officer for the ceremony.



CAPT Zornado recently served as the Executive Officer of Navy Reserve, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Camp Pendleton where she also served as acting Commanding Officer for eight months.



“I am overwhelmed that I was selected, and it’s such an honor to represent the command and to serve with a great team,” said Zornado. “Our mission is to support the command, support the medical center, and whatever else the Navy needs us to do.”



CAPT Zornado will lead the Reserve Command which supports the Commander and Director of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Camp Lejeune and Naval Medical center Camp Lejeune. The reserve unit serves to augment the active-duty staff.



NR NMRTC Camp Lejeune is comprised of 380 personnel in 15 detachments throughout seven states and spans three Regional Component Command and a geographically dispersed “virtual detachment” of 98 members.