Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARFF Tests New Equipment

    ARFF Tests New Equipment

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marines with Aircraft, Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF), Marine Corps Air Station...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines with Aircraft, Rescue, and Fire Fighting (ARFF), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, and Expeditionary Fire and Rescue (EFFR), Marine Wing Support Squadron 274, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducted a controlled fuel burn at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 11, 2023. The training tested a new firehose developed by Oshkosh for the P-19R firetruck before determining it to be standard issue for operations.

    The training event was conducted under the supervision of representatives from Combat Development and Integration. Testing of the equipment ensures the Marine Corps has proper equipment to maintain readiness for any scenario.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 14:09
    Story ID: 437011
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARFF Tests New Equipment, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ARFF Tests New Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    MCAS Cherry Point
    ARFF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT