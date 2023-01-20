ARFF Tests New Equipment

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marines with Aircraft, Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF), Marine Corps Air Station...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marines with Aircraft, Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF), Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, put out a controlled fuel burn during a training event at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 11, 2023. The training tested a new firehose developed by Oshkosh for the P-19R firetrucks before the equipment becomes standard issue for Marine Corps ARFF and Expeditionary Fire and Rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page