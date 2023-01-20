ARFF Tests New Equipment

U.S. Marines with Aircraft, Rescue, and Fire Fighting (ARFF), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, and Expeditionary Fire and Rescue (EFFR), Marine Wing Support Squadron 274, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducted a controlled fuel burn at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 11, 2023. The training tested a new firehose developed by Oshkosh for the P-19R firetruck before determining it to be standard issue for operations.
The training event was conducted under the supervision of representatives from Combat Development and Integration. Testing of the equipment ensures the Marine Corps has proper equipment to maintain readiness for any scenario.
