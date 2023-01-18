Iowa National Guard’s top general announces retirement

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse | Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, salutes as reveille...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse | Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, salutes as reveille is played during an annual command retreat at the historic Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion in Johnston, Iowa, on May 26, 2022. Historically, reveille was sounded at sunset to signal sentries to begin their watch and direct Soldiers to their quarters for the evening. Today, command retreats are held to honor the American flag as it is raised and lowered. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit) see less | View Image Page

JOHNSTON, Iowa - The adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard has announced his plans for retirement.



Maj. Gen. Benjamin J. Corell intends to step down effective March 1 after serving three years as the Iowa National Guard’s commander. He was selected for the position by Gov. Kim Reynolds in August 2019.



Corell was instrumental in leading the Iowa National Guard as Soldiers and Airmen were called on to support domestic operations, including the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest in Washington D.C. and a historic derecho storm. He oversaw multiple overseas deployments to the Middle East and Europe and strengthened the organization’s state partnership with Kosovo.



Corell’s military career includes six overseas deployments and command at every level of the Iowa National Guard over the course of 33 years. Corell most recently served as the division commander of the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” during a deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



Corell was born in Manchester, Iowa, and raised in Strawberry Point, Iowa. He enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in January 1986 and received his officer’s commission from the Iowa Military Academy’s Officer Candidate School in March 1989.