NAVFAC awards contract modification for OICC Florence, MCB Camp Lejeune

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s Officer in Charge of Construction Florence, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina awarded a $16,506,834 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to RQ-WM Jordan JV of Carlsbad, California.



Under this contract, RQ-WM Jordan JV is relocating the logistics operations school at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune. The total cumulative value of the contract is $213,242,036. Work is expected to be completed by November 2025.



The contract supports the larger Hurricane Florence Recovery Program, a nearly $4 billion critical infrastructure and repair project for Marine Corps Installations East. Fiscal year 2020 military construction (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $16,506,834 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

