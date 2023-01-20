Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC awards contract modification for OICC Florence, MCB Camp Lejeune

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Story by Ashley Snipes 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s Officer in Charge of Construction Florence, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina awarded a $16,506,834 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to RQ-WM Jordan JV of Carlsbad, California.

    Under this contract, RQ-WM Jordan JV is relocating the logistics operations school at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune. The total cumulative value of the contract is $213,242,036. Work is expected to be completed by November 2025.

    The contract supports the larger Hurricane Florence Recovery Program, a nearly $4 billion critical infrastructure and repair project for Marine Corps Installations East. Fiscal year 2020 military construction (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $16,506,834 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

