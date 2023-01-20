Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s Officer in Charge of Construction Florence, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina awarded a $16,506,834 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to RQ-WM Jordan JV of Carlsbad, California.
Under this contract, RQ-WM Jordan JV is relocating the logistics operations school at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune. The total cumulative value of the contract is $213,242,036. Work is expected to be completed by November 2025.
The contract supports the larger Hurricane Florence Recovery Program, a nearly $4 billion critical infrastructure and repair project for Marine Corps Installations East. Fiscal year 2020 military construction (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $16,506,834 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 09:55
|Story ID:
|436995
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CARLSBAD, CA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC awards contract modification for OICC Florence, MCB Camp Lejeune, by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT