Junior signal Soldier prepares to mentor the Army of 2030

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The Army’s greatest strength is its people. As we continue to build the Army of 2030, leaders are entrusted to help shape and mentor the leaders of tomorrow. For junior Soldiers taking the next step in their Army careers, their time is now.



Spc. Dmitry Royzman, Regional Cyber Center-Continental United States, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), received his promotable status Jan. 19.



During a question-and-answer board, Royzman proved to the five board members he had the knowledge, intuitiveness and potential to succeed as a noncommissioned officer.



“It was a unanimous yes,” said the president of the board Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington, NETCOM.



People are paramount to all we do now and in the future. Investing in our talented junior Soldiers is something the Army believes wholeheartedly.



Originally from Ukraine, the Virginia resident has served in the Army for three years as a network communications systems specialist.



Before raising his right hand in defense of the nation, Royzman spent his post-high school years obtaining bachelor's and master’s degrees in chemistry.



While pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy degree, Royzman was at a crossroads.



“I decided to take a break from research and consider how I can give back to this country I live in,” Royzman said. “I decided enlisting in the service was the right option. I went to the Army recruiter the next morning and enlisted.”



After arriving at NETCOM in December 2020, Royzman spent nine months as part of the Honor Guard before settling in at the RCC-C.



“Royzman is one of the smartest Soldiers we have,” said Cpl. Brandon Lunsford, RCC-C, NETCOM. “He is the subject matter expert when it comes to anything that is happening in the RCC.”



Although not a noncommissioned officer yet, Royzman is always showing leadership potential.



“Whenever we get new Soldiers in the RCC, he takes his time to show them the ropes and how things are done,” Lunsford said. “He does that for civilians too.”



Whether military or Department of Defense Civilians, the Army strives to build cohesive teams, and Royzman is a natural team player.



Royzman’s team mentality was something noticeable during the board, and something the board members appreciated.



“We Need more teammates and not just another member of the team,” said Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Vandyke, NETCOM.



This was Royzman’s first board, and his emotions were on a rollercoaster ride.



“It was stressful and intimidating,” Royzman said. “Now that I’ve passed, I’m elated and relaxed.”



After just three short years in the Army, Royzman already has lessons they will have for a lifetime.



“I have learned what good leadership looks like and, unfortunately, what poor leadership looks like,” Royzman said, “Those good leaders have mentored me and set an example through their leadership."



As Royzman looks to next becoming an NCO, he has other goals for his career as well.



“For myself personally, either a commissioned officer or warrant officer would be the best way I could take care of the Soldiers, which is why I came here,” Royzman explained.



The leadership, training and experience gained through military service are second to none, and Lunsford knows Royzman has a bright future.



“I’m looking forward to seeing him have the opportunity to lead Soldiers,” Lunsford explained. “I think he’s ready for his next step.”





The Army offers more than 200 ways to serve as a Soldier – science, cybersecurity, combat forces, aviation, medicine and law – all of which are necessary for the Army to accomplish its missions.



