190th Air Refueling Wing Announces Leadership Change

FORBES FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Kan. – Col. Kent Crane will become commander of the Kansas National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing during a change of command ceremony in March. Crane will assume the reins of command from Col. Brian Budden.

Budden served as the wing commander since 2021 and has accepted a pilot position at United Airlines after having served over 26 years at the 190th ARW.

“To have had the privilege of serving as your Wing Commander is beyond what I ever expected, it has truly been an honor,” said Budden. “I am supremely confident in both the enduring need for air refueling as a part of our national defense, and the incredible abilities of the 190th ARW Airmen. They will deliver the gas on time-on target and complete every mission of our community, state, or nation.”

Crane will step into the position with a vast amount of experience. He is a native Kansan, having attended high school in Topeka and college at Kansas State University. In addition to being an instructor/evaluator pilot in the KC-135, Crane flew C-21’s and EC-130’s on active duty.

“Col. Crane is passionate about taking care of Airmen, accomplishing our mission, and preparing for the future,” said Budden.

Crane joined the 190th ARW in 2012 and has served in various roles including 117th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, 190th Operations Support Squadron Commander, 190th Operations Group Commander and he is currently the 190th ARW Vice Wing Commander.

“The Airmen of the 190th continuously amaze me with their talents, I am truly honored to be their next commander,” said Crane. “I appreciate what Col. Budden has done for this Wing and I wish him the best in the next chapter of his life.”

