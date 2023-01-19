Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort A.P. Hill Annual Training Conference

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Story by Michael Meisberger 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort A.P. Hill

    Fort A.P. Hill will be hosting an unclassified Training Support Conference starting 9 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Training Support Center on South Post. The purpose of the training conference is to provide current and potential training units a brief of installation capabilities and explain the administrative & logistical processes at Fort A.P. Hill.

    The target audience of the training conference are the Commander’s and the Operations representatives of the Individual units; we would like to curtail the number of personnel from each unit to no more than 4 personnel. The event is designed to allow the unit leadership the time and a venue to interact with the various Directorates at Fort A.P. Hill.

    Any current or potential customers are invited to attend. To reserve a seat, please provide Rank, First & Last Name, Duty Position, Unit/Organization Name, Unit location, Phone number and email address to DPTMS Range Operations via email at usarmy.aphill.imcom-atlantic.mbx.training-req@army.mil or by phone at 804-633-8333 (DSN: 578-8333).

