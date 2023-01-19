Fort A.P. Hill Annual Training Conference

Fort A.P. Hill will be hosting an unclassified Training Support Conference starting 9 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Training Support Center on South Post. The purpose of the training conference is to provide current and potential training units a brief of installation capabilities and explain the administrative & logistical processes at Fort A.P. Hill.



The target audience of the training conference are the Commander’s and the Operations representatives of the Individual units; we would like to curtail the number of personnel from each unit to no more than 4 personnel. The event is designed to allow the unit leadership the time and a venue to interact with the various Directorates at Fort A.P. Hill.



Any current or potential customers are invited to attend. To reserve a seat, please provide Rank, First & Last Name, Duty Position, Unit/Organization Name, Unit location, Phone number and email address to DPTMS Range Operations via email at usarmy.aphill.imcom-atlantic.mbx.training-req@army.mil or by phone at 804-633-8333 (DSN: 578-8333).

