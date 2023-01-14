Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence director selected

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army has selected Timothy F. Bishop as the U.S. Army Space and Missile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army has selected Timothy F. Bishop as the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence's new director. Bishop will join the command on Feb. 12. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army has selected Timothy F. Bishop to serve as the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence’s director.



As the director, he will be responsible for space and global ballistic missile defense doctrine and training, concept developments, decision support, the Training and Doctrine Command capability managers for space and high altitude and for strategic missile defense, the Space and Missile Defense School, and the Army Space Personnel Development Office.



Bishop has served as the deputy program executive officer for the Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation since January 2019. In this position he manages a portfolio of fielded systems with a current inventory value of more than $2.65 billion in 125 locations; more than 335,000 training devices in 19 foreign countries; and 480 sites worldwide.



Bishop, a Boaz native, will officially join USASMDC on Feb. 12. His selection includes a promotion to the Department of Defense Senior Executive Service second tier and a formal assumption of responsibility ceremony, to be announced at a later date.