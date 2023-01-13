NC Guard Leader Retires after 30 Years of Service to State and Nation

Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Ly completed his last official duty for the North Carolina Army National Guard at his retirement ceremony at the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Newton, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2023.



Ly was honored for his 30 years of service to state and nation.



“I have loved my time in uniform, and it has truly been an honor,” said Ly.



The ceremony reflected the Soldier with several retired and currently serving senior NCNG commissioned and noncommissioned officers there to congratulate Ly. Army Col. Miriam Hayden, a leader with NCNG Joint Force Headquarters, presented Ly with multiple awards for decades of leadership and responsibility.



“I am extremely grateful for each and every one of you and we all have memories and stories that go with each one of us,” Ly said to a crowd of NCNG members, community representatives, and family.



Ly’s professional education started as a mechanic three decades ago at Newton’s 731st Maintenance Company and ended in the same facility after completing 21 separate military schools, spending more than 100 weeks away from home, training on items from maintenance to leadership at the tactical and strategic level.



“I joined to further my education, provide for my little family, and serve the citizens of our nation and state,” said Ly.



When Ly began his career, Guard Soldiers were a legacy Cold War Era strategic reserve. Drilling at home station, improving skills at military schools but rarely deployed longer than their 15-day annual training



“After the attack on September 11, 2001, I knew there was going to be a need for our forces, I anticipated getting called up,” said Ly. “I remember being in the break room with a few coworkers and watching the planes hit the towers, at that moment I told them that I would be headed somewhere very soon.”



The Guard shifted from a strategic reserve to an operational force after 9-11. Over 21,000 NCNG Soldiers and Airmen were called to wartime service since 2001 and Ly was no exception. He was called to support deploying soldiers and mobilized for the first time in December 2001.



“Everything changed in the Guard, the way we operate, supporting state active duty, personnel readiness, everything,” said Ly.



Wartime deployments soon followed for Ly with Operations Iraqi Freedom, Noble Eagle and New Dawn.



“I think it hit us all as a shock, I had to deploy, my wife understood and was very supportive and my son knew I had to defend the country, but dad is going to be gone for a year,” said Ly.



Promotions and opportunities came after the wartime campaigns. His ever-increasing responsibility was recognized by subordinates, peers, and leaders which led him to the top of the enlisted ranks. Decorations awarded to Ly include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, and North Carolina Distinguished Service Medal.



Now retired, Ly plans on opening a woodworking business using his service benefits and creating items that are custom-built and bring joy to others.



“We will try to get back time with family, it will be a family business and a chance for us to spend quality time together doing something that we all enjoy,” said Ly.

