MWD retires, moves to furever home

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – A military working dog assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron retired after six years of service at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2023.



During his retirement ceremony, Timo received the Military Working Dog Certificate of Meritorious Service for his dedication to the U.S. Air Force.



“We are all grateful for Timo’s hard work and dedication and extremely proud to support you in retirement,” said. Maj. Matechik, 23rd SFS commander. “We know you’re going to the best home you could have ever asked for. All of us here wish you many years of happiness in retirement.”



After finishing his required training in Texas, he came to Moody AFB as a single purpose explosive detection dog in April 2017, where he had a very successful career.



“Timo is definitely a special dog, not hard-headed per se, but he wanted to do things his own way,” said Staff Sgt. Cristina Rodriguez, 23rd SFS MWD kennel master. “He was very slow and meticulous with searching, but he found everything in his own Timo way which was always a pleasure to see.”



Along with providing more than 1,500 antiterrorism searches, 200 foot patrols, and 8,500 hours of explosive detection, Timo also deployed to Kuwait attached to the U.S. Secret Service on 15 different occasions directly supporting the President and Vice President.



“When we would go on missions or travel, Timo made it bearable,” said Senior Airman Joshua Thompson, Timo’s handler. “He does things on his own accord, but also makes things exciting.”



Post-retirement, Timo will live out his remaining dog days on Thompson’s comfy couch.



“I love him,” Thompson said, when asked why he wanted to adopt Timo. “He’s not like other dogs; he’s so sweet and we make a good team in and out of work.”

