1-314th Infantry Regiment hosts Change of Responsibility

JOINT BASE MDL, New Jersey – The 1st Battalion, 314th Infantry Regiment conducted a change of responsibility ceremony as Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel B. Shealy relinquished responsibility as the battalion’s senior enlisted advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy D. Allen, January 6, 2023, here.



Lt. Col. Jesus Ceja Jr., battalion commander, presided over the ceremony where he spoke of Shealy’s many accomplishments and welcomed Allen to the 1st Bn., 314th Inf. Regt. family.



“Our brigade and battalion have benefited from a great CSM who contributed multitudes,” said Ceja. “The Sergeants Major Academy will gain a highly professional and proven leader. It’s not a sad day – it’s a great day.”



Shealy found innovative ways to plan, coordinate and execute multiple mobilization exercises, annual trainings, numerous partner mobilizations and even advised in the first partnered expert infantry badge event with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard.



“I’ve enjoyed working with you, and this brigade champions a ‘team effort’ mindset in accomplishing its complex mission,” explained Shealy. “We achieve so much more when we work together; most importantly, it benefits our partnered units. It was a great experience I’ve seldom encountered throughout my career.”



After Shealy’s remarks, Allen reflected on the new assignment he is about to undertake.



"It is a great honor to take responsibility of this battalion with over 105-year long history dating back to 1917 and World War I,” said Allen. “Actions and deeds speak louder than words and I look forward to spending time with this battalion ensuring our partners are ready for any mission they receive now and in the future."



As Allen received the guidon from Ceja during the ceremony, it signified his readiness to accept the roles and responsibilities expected of a command sergeant major in First Army Division East.



“It’s a new experience for me in my military career being in First Army and look forward to the challenges it brings now and, in the future,” said Allen. “I look forward to working with our partners in the National Guard and Reserve and understanding their needs and wants to help them better prepare for any upcoming deployments.”

