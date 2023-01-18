Volunteers restore Little Creek sand dunes

Photo By Michelle Stewart | Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class Trenton Ferguson, Explosive Ordnance Disposal...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Stewart | Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class Trenton Ferguson, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit Two, hauls trees during the 2023 Annual Christmas tree Recycling event on Jan. 11. Volunteers from base units helped haul 1,174 trees that were placed along the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story shoreline to enhance beach dunes. see less | View Image Page

Volunteers from different tenant commands on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS) came together from Jan. 10 – 11 for the annual Christmas tree recycling event.



The Christmas trees reinforce the installation's dunes. The dunes are an essential natural coastline feature that provides a solid and valuable barrier against coastal erosion. They protect the coast against high waves and storms and adapt naturally to the wind and water in a way that disperses energy and protects the coastline.



The installation’s Natural Resources staff monitors the ecological integrity of the dunes regularly. Unhealthy dunes, resulting from human activity or storm surges, are identified for restoration work.



“Trees are placed along the shorelines behind sand fencing where the needles will collect sand and rebuild the dune system,” said Mary Edmonson, Natural Resources manager. “The overall goal of this restoration activity is to create a more extensive and stabilized dune system. Efforts to protect and stabilize the primary dune system have produced visible improvements over the years with evidence of buildup in certain areas.”



Used trees are donated by community members and local Christmas tree retailers. Many of the trees were recycled from the Holiday Tree Giveaway Program.





“This is my third time assisting with the tree recycling program,” said Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class Trenton Ferguson, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit Two. “It is a great outreach initiative on base, and we want to show a Navy presence on Fort Story. We are one team, and we want to help out.”



Approximately 1,174 trees were placed along the JEBLCFS shoreline.



“The JEBLCFS Environmental Division would like to extend our gratitude to all of the volunteers in the JEBLCFS community who gave their time to ensure that these trees live on with a special purpose and continue to support the military community, said Edmonson.