Fort McCoy’s South Post sees LRAM crew work along roadway to improve safety

Fort McCoy Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance crew member Kris Steinhoff operates an excavator with a special attachment Jan. 11, 2023, along a roadway on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Steinhoff was completing work to improve safety along the roadway as part of the Fort McCoy Integrated Training Area Management plan as well as in support of safety needs as identified by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Fort McCoy Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance crew member Kris Steinhoff with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) was busy operating an excavator with a special attachment in early January to improve safety along a roadway on the installation’s South Post.



According to its Army description, the Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance (LRAM) program is responsible for physically sustaining lands to ensure their capability, availability, and accessibility. “Training lands are like any other weapon in the arsenal they must be properly maintained to ensure use now and in the future. LRAM is charged with providing preventative maintenance and corrective land rehabilitation to retain and increase the total number of acres available for training.”



For this work, Jim Raiten, LRAM coordinator with Fort McCoy DPTMS, said Steinhoff was doing some roadside vegetation clearing in a cooperative effort with Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



“Fort McCoy DPW identified some roadsides that have vegetation encroachment, such as overhanging limbs and smaller trees growing in the right of way throughout the installation,” Raiten said. “So, this work was being done to help maintain the travel routes, so they are safe and lessen maintenance of the roadway.”



The LRAM program is part of the Army’s Integrated Training Area Management, or ITAM, program. ITAM is a core program of the Army’s Sustainable Range Program (SRP) and is responsible for maintaining the land to help the Army to meet its training requirements, according to the Army description for the program. This requires understanding and balancing Army Training requirements and land management practices. ITAM provides data that depicts suitability, accessibility, capability, and capacity of training lands to support maneuver training throughput and mission readiness.



“The ITAM Program relies on its five components to accomplish its mission — Training Requirements Integration, Range and Training Land Assessment, Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance, Sustainable Range Awareness, and SRP Geographic Information System. These components provide the means to understand how the Army’s training requirements impact land management practices, the impact of training on the land, how to mitigate and repair the impact, and communicate the ITAM message to Soldiers and the public.”



