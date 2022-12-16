Double-Eagle-Six Visits 7th MSC

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commander U.S. Army Reserve Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commander U.S. Army Reserve Command poses for a photo with Maj. Gen. James Smith, Commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and his Deputy Commanding General and Commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, during a battlefield circulation of Army Reserve units and facilities in Kaiserslautern, Germany, December 16, 2022. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of U.S. Army Reserve and Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command visited the 7th Mission Support Command (MSC) during a battlefield circulation, December 16, 2022, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

As part of her battlefield circulation, Daniels hosted a town hall where she fielded questions from Active Guard-Reserve (AGR) and Troop Program Unit Soldiers (TPU), as well as U.S. Army Reserve Civilians. Daniels concluded her town hall, charging units to continue conducting “tough, realistic training, done safely,” and encouraging Reserve Soldiers to tell their stories and grow the force.

Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, Commanding General of the 7th MSC, joined Daniels, discussing how America’s Army Reserve in Europe trains, equips and mobilizes in support of missions throughout the U.S. Army Europe – Africa (USAEUR-AF,) area of operations.

“The 7th Mission Support Command is the only forward stationed Army Reserve headquarters in Europe,” said Williams. “The Army Reserve is a critical component, providing trained and ready forces to support and enable USAEUR-AF operations.”

There are many opportunities available to those interested in joining America’s Army Reserve. To learn more, interested parties should reach out via the 7th Mission Support Command Facebook page @7thMSC.