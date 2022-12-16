Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Double Eagle Six Visits 7th MSC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of U.S. Army Reserve and Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command visited the 7th Mission Support Command (MSC) during a battlefield circulation, December 16, 2022, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
    As part of her battlefield circulation, Daniels hosted a town hall where she fielded questions from Active Guard-Reserve (AGR) and Troop Program Unit Soldiers (TPU), as well as U.S. Army Reserve Civilians. Daniels concluded her town hall, charging units to continue conducting “tough, realistic training, done safely,” and encouraging Reserve Soldiers to tell their stories and grow the force.
    Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, Commanding General of the 7th MSC, joined Daniels, discussing how America’s Army Reserve in Europe trains, equips and mobilizes in support of missions throughout the U.S. Army Europe – Africa (USAEUR-AF,) area of operations.
    “The 7th Mission Support Command is the only forward stationed Army Reserve headquarters in Europe,” said Williams. “The Army Reserve is a critical component, providing trained and ready forces to support and enable USAEUR-AF operations.”
    There are many opportunities available to those interested in joining America’s Army Reserve. To learn more, interested parties should reach out via the 7th Mission Support Command Facebook page @7thMSC.

