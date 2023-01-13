Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys celebrates the Lunar New Year

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2023

    Story by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Pyeongtaek community joined together to celebrate the Lunar New Year, Jan. 12, at the Morning Calm Center for a reception, marking one of the installation's major events since the coronavirus pandemic struck more than two years ago.

    More than 200 key-community leaders, including Pyeongtaek Mayor Jang Seon Jung, along with business and civic leaders attended the event, which served to recognize the continuing partnerships and collective accomplishments from the previous year.

    "As we reflect on the previous year, we have achieved a number of historic milestones," said Col. Seth Graves, garrison commander. "U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys has grown into the largest U.S. overseas military installation."

    During his remarks, Graves shared his appreciation to both the garrison and Korean communities for their work and dedication to supporting each other. Graves explained how the Korean community made it possible for U.S. service members, civilians and their families to be comfortable, safe, and feel at home despite being in a foreign country. However, Graves said there is still work to be done.

    "Humphreys will continue to transform, requiring us to continue to build and renovate for current and future missions," he said. "As we look to the coming year, we look to strengthen our bonds with the community and build on our collective success."

    The event featured musical performances by the 8th Army Band as well as the Korean group, Ensemble Su, which featured traditional Korean instruments such as the haegeum and the gayageum.

