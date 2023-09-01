325th MUNS; ‘Para Bellum’

The 325th Munitions Squadron is currently conducting a 100% munitions inventory. The unit recently took accountability for assigned assets by documenting and correcting any discrepancies to ensure financial improvements and audit readiness guidance were met.

The squadron provides maintenance, accountability, serviceability, and stock record of the wing’s munitions stockpile as well as all required support equipment according to established Air Force and Department of Defense procedures. It is also responsible for the build-up, inspection, maintenance, delivery, and storage of munitions to support aircraft visiting and operating out of Tyndall.

“Our squadron serves the operational demands and diverse mission of the 325th Fighter Wing and the 53rd Wing,” said Master Sgt. Cassie Barnwell, 325th MUNS munitions operations section chief and future munitions accountable systems officer. “[We are] the supporting organization for all munitions functions and the supporting organization for Weapons System Evaluation Program-EAST. [This] mission isn’t done anywhere else in the world.”

Tyndall’s munitions unit is also a key supporter in Combat Archer as well as Checkered Flag, one of the DoD’s largest air-to-air combat exercises.

“There is no other organization in the United States Air Force that has a similar mission set,” said Staff Sgt. Domonique McMillan, 325th MUNS custody account supervisor. “Each event allows for [munitions] to showcase the specific skillset that makes Tyndall a coveted assignment. The program evaluates all phases of combat operations from weapons assembly to the [final employment] of weapon, man, and machine combat in a realistic environment.”

Additionally, the 325th MUNS provides munitions support to meet requirements of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, Weapons Instructor Course, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the Naval Dive Center, Air Force Research Lab, and 21 munitions custody accounts at Tyndall and surrounding areas.

“The mission of the unit is to provide Team Tyndall with world-class munitions support today, while preparing for the future,” said Barnwell. “Our squadron patch has the Latin phrase ‘Para Bellum’ which means ‘prepare for war.’ This phrase couldn’t be more fitting for a [munitions] troop. Our job is to ensure we’re well armed to fight off any adversaries while upholding the nation’s defense and people’s freedoms.”

Each section of the 325th MUNS works together as a fluid machine to support the 325th FW’s mission as a cohesive unit. The Airmen assigned to each flight help maintain the strategic explosive power the Air Force has along the Gulf Coast.

“As we continue to evolve as a service and change our approach to ‘fighting’ based on current adversaries, total force integration is the way of the future,” said McMillan. “Each unit’s mission is to meet the priorities for national defense from ensuring our Airmen are served a hot meal, to receiving training for deployment taskings, to having adequate medical care. [Munitions] troops play a key role in the lethality of the U.S. Air Force by making our aircraft fleet more than just airliners and ensuring our [service members] are adequately armed as they protect.”

