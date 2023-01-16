Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Recognizes Dorit Wodaege-Wells as the 2022 Senior Civilian of the Year – Clinical/Direct Care

Photo By Harvey Duze | Dorit Wodaege-Wells shows the plaque she received after being named the 2022 Senior...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | Dorit Wodaege-Wells shows the plaque she received after being named the 2022 Senior Civilian of the Year – Clinical/Direct Care during the January Director's Town Hall Meeting held on Jan. 10, 2023 in Clark Auditorium at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), Bethesda Maryland. (Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC) see less | View Image Page

Bethesda, Maryland (January 12, 2023) – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) announced Dorit Wodaege-Wells, a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as the 2022 Senior Civilian of the Year (CoY) – Clinical/Direct Care.

“The [CoY] award honors employees whose dedication, competence, and exemplary performance increase WRNMMC’s efficiency, enhances agency pride, and increases employee morale,” said Ivan Jones, Civilian Awards Program manager at WRNMMC.

Wodaege-Wells’ nomination reads:

Ms. Wodaege-Wells’s leadership extends beyond the clinical realm as she continues to make significant impact on clinical operations. She’s an essential contributor to information technology driven initiatives at the command to include serving as a MHS GENESIS Super User and as a member of the Nursing Informatics Committee. Additionally, she was recognized by a DAISY for Extraordinary Nursing Award nomination highlighting her ability to provide superior care and make the patient experience memorable for a NICU family.”

Wodaege-Wells also volunteers as a Schedule Committee member, “which has significant impact on unit operations and patient safety,” the nomination states. “She prioritizes teamwork at the command level, highlighted by volunteering herself to help staff the PICU/PEDS unit during Operation Allied Refuge. Her actions helped to facilitate increasing the Pediatric Unit’s patient capability by 50 percent.

Wodaege-Wells is also credited with sharing her IT expertise in supporting the command and updating the NICU Sharepoint on the intranet. She also consolidated the NICU Newsletters, “strengthening and streamlining communication channels within the unit and allowing staff to have historical access to important command and clinical information positively impacting operations.”

“[Her] contributions to the NICU are invaluable and positively impact the quality of care provided and the satisfaction of staff. Her leadership and presence make her a standout among her peers,” the nomination concluded.



# # #

About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the Nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.

We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our Nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders.

We're committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.