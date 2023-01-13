VMFA-112 Hosts Intermediate and Organizational Level Maintenance Cross-Training

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas (Jan. 9, 2023) – Organizational Level Aviation Ordnance Technicians from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112) hosted an interactive cross-training event Jan. 8 on an F-18 for Intermediate Level Consolidated Automated Support System (CASS) Technicians from Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41 (MALS-41).



Ten CASS Technicians were given an opportunity to interact with F-18 encoders and decoders, sit in the cockpit and witness individual aircraft support components come together on the aircraft.



Acting Avionics Chief, GySgt Steven Davis of VMFA-112, helped lead the cross-training event between the squadrons and felt the event was a success.



“We had the privilege of providing a cross-training event for Intermediate Level maintainers that test, troubleshoot, and repair components,” he said. “This cross-training event allowed Intermediate Technicians who may have not stepped foot on an aircraft to tour the F-18 and see the inner workings of different components, how they interface with the aircraft, help it fly, and help combat systems work.”



CASS Technician, SSgt Curtis Lands assigned to MALS-41, attended the training and found it beneficial to him and his team.



“This training is helpful because we don’t get an opportunity to see how all the equipment we repair goes into the jet, and makes it function the way it’s supposed to,” he said. “Today we covered mostly encoders and decoders which releases things such as fuel tanks and bombs, getting to see all the gear we work on, and where those assets go in the jet was really beneficial.”



Capt. Jose Duron, assigned to MALS-41, organized the cross-training event for Intermediate Level CASS Technicians and Organizational Level Technicians to come together and learn from one another.



“Intermediate Level Technicians were able to connect the dots on their work today. They test on an isolated box, and often times they don’t see what the end result of that work is,” explained Duron. “Bringing them out to see the components installed on the aircraft gives them an opportunity to see the big picture; which gives them more ownership in their work, and how it relates to the mission.”



Cpl Roy Gill, a reservist from MALS-41, saw a different side to his work because of the cross-training event. Despite the technicians working in different squadrons both work together to accomplish the same mission.



“Most of the time when I come into drill it is simply running a piece of gear. I know the mission is the main priority, but today opened my eyes to how Organizational Level and Intermediate Level work together to really make it happen and allow the aircraft to function at full capacity,” said Gill.

