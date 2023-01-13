Emerge, Leadership Moody 2023 kicks off

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 2023 Emerge Moody and Leadership Moody courses kicked off at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023.



The courses demonstrate how each unit and the local community are uniquely necessary and responsible for Team Moody's success through learning various leadership techniques.



Emerge Moody develops emerging Air Force leaders ranking from senior airman to technical sergeant, company grade officers and civilians GS-06 to GS-10. Attendees participate in educational sessions that focus on the major mission functions of the base.



“Members see their base through a new lens,” said Sara Halbert, Emerge Moody program mentor. “They have access to senior leaders and key areas of base that they may not have otherwise had the opportunity to experience up to this point in their careers.”



Leadership Moody builds working relationships with local community leaders and senior leaders ranking from master sergeant to chief master sergeant, field grade officers and civilians GS-11 and up. During the course, participants share similar experiences and leadership tools that are successful in their respective workplaces.



“What I enjoyed was seeing that our civilian counterparts are going through all the same things we are in a different way,” said Master Sgt. Curtis Lange, Leadership Moody cadre. “Meeting with community leaders where you learn some of the same techniques, but presented in a non-military way has a pretty big impact.”



The EM/LM program is held each year as an extensive six-month course from January to

June, meeting once a month, typically with a kickoff and graduation ceremony.



Group and squadron commanders select 20 members for each course. The selection process is rigorous and competitive with dedicated professionals that excel in active listening, and who exemplify the very best of Team Moody's next generation of developing leaders.



“We want people that are excited about it and take it seriously,” said Lange. “I think that it's a great program and participants will be pleasantly surprised with what the experience is.”

