Idaho National Guard state inspector general’s services



The Idaho National Guard’s state inspector general serves to assist the adjutant general in taking care of Idaho National Guardsmen by providing commanders a sounding board for sensitive issues and as a resource for Guardsmen to submit complaints, allegations, or requests for assistance concerning Army or Air Force matters.



Lt. Col. Lawrence Yarnall, state inspector general, said anyone can make a complaint at any time, however, Guardsmen should first discuss complaints, allegations or request for assistance with their commanders or chain of command. The IG is also available in cases when Guardsmen do not want to discuss issues with their commander.



“Anyone can request assistance at any time,” said Yarnall. “There are no preconditions or prerequisites for requesting assistance from an inspector general. However, we encourage complainants to give their chain of command the opportunity to first solve an issue before visiting our offices, as those leaders are our first resource for assisting with complainants.”



IG services are available to all components of the Army and Air Force, Department of the Army civilians, contractors, third parties, anonymous parties, family members, retirees, veterans, commanders, foreign nationals, members from other military services and government agencies.



Complaints can be made to the IG through several sources of protected communication. Protected communication includes any lawful communication, in which a member of the Armed Forces provides information that the member reasonably believes evidence a violation of law or regulation, Yarnall said.



Confidentiality



“Inspectors General are ethically comparable to the doctor-patient relationship,” said Yarnall. “IGs protect an individual’s privacy and maintain confidence in the IG system and anonymity does not need to be specifically requested, however, confidentiality cannot be guaranteed.”



While information provided to an IG is never off-the-record, Yarnall said they do make every effort to keep all interactions and information confidential. Complaints can be made anonymously or by third parties.



“Complaints or requests for assistance can be made anonymously or complainants can decline consent to release personal information or decline consent to release supporting documentation,” said Yarnall. “However, this request may impede the IG’s ability to provide assistance and the request may go unresolved. Complainants may also request to revoke their request for IG assistance at any time.”



Contacting the IG



“The quickest route to get a complaint accepted is to call, email or visit the state inspector general’s office,” said Yarnall.



The office is located on Gowen Field in Room 211 of Building 440. Complainants may also call the office at 208-272-3570 or email the state IG at lawrence.c.yarnall2.mil@army.mil.



Complaints may also be made through the deputy assistant inspector general, the National Guard Bureau or any other IG resource. However, those routes may increase IG response time and therefore, he encourages Idaho Guardsman to reach out to the state IG directly.



Complainants should avoid fear of retaliation, said Yarnall, however, they should first consider if their complaint is IG appropriate.



“Before you contact the IG, be sure you have a problem, not just a peeve,” said Yarnall.



Types of complaints that are not IG appropriate, Yarnall said, include: criminal allegations; court-martial actions; non-judicial punishment; officer evaluation reports; enlisted reductions; NCO evaluation reports; type of discharge received; pending or requested discharge; complaints that a commanding officer has wronged a service member; financial liability investigations of property loss; civilian allegations of reprisals; claims; issues that are not Army or Air Force relations; Department of Defense civilian employee redress through other channels; relief for cause; adverse information filed in personnel records; hazardous work conditions; equal employment opportunity; collective bargaining agreements and issues that have other means of redress.



If appropriate redress procedures are used, IGs will advise complainants that IG involvement focuses on ensuring that the complainant received due process and the protection of rights as intended by law and regulation, said Yarnall.

