    NAVFAC awards BEQ renovation project for OICC Florence, MCB Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Story by Ashley Snipes 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s Officer in Charge of Construction Florence, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina awarded a $13,963,687 firm-fixed price task order to Military & Federal Construction Co., Inc., of Jacksonville, North Carolina

    Under this contract (N40085-21-D-0102), Military & Federal Construction Co., Inc. will renovate Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) Building M450 aboard Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The contract supports the larger Hurricane Florence Recovery Program, a nearly $4 billion critical infrastructure and repair project for Marine Corps Installations East. Fiscal year 2019 military construction (Marine Corps) funds will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

    The BEQ houses Marines stationed at MCB Camp Lejeune. This building was one of 68 facilities requiring a full building renovation due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence. In total, 319 facilities experienced interior damage requiring varying degrees of restoration and renovations. All projects have a heavy emphasis on ensuring the new infrastructure is able to withstand future weather events.

    The contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with eight offers received.

