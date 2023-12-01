Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met

    Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met

    Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Left to right, Staff Sgt. Jared Sylvester, Senior Airman Brandon Tankersley and Bryce...... read more read more

    UT, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Story by Ronald Bradshaw  

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The Hill Air Force Base Records Staging Facility, one of the largest records facilities in the Air Force, is closed after decades of service.

    The Office of Management and Budget directed the Air Force in 2019 to close all agency operated paper storage facilities and transfer permanent and long-retention records to Federal Records Centers operated by the National Archives and Records Administration by Dec. 31, 2022.

    “The Hill AFB Records Staging Facility exceeded the closure mandate 15 months ahead of the deadline by completing the transfer of 6,500 boxes of permanent and long-retention records to a Federal Records Center on Sept. 30, 2021,” said Greg Worrell, 75th Communications and Information Directorate Knowledge Operations branch chief.

    At one point, the staging facility hosted over 8,000 boxes of records supporting operations such a Desert Storm and Desert Shield, foreign military sales and records generated by contracting, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, 75th Medical Group, 75th Security Forces Squadron and many other units.

    The Records Staging Facility team worked with more than 100 base record managers during the shutdown to identify issues, provide mitigation strategies and provide solutions to enable a smooth transition to digital record keeping.

    “There was also a lot of manual labor involved in palletizing and transferring the records, but it’s cool to be a part of it. It’s the end of an era,” said Staff Sgt. Jared Sylvester, 75th Communications and Information Directorate knowledge operations NCOIC.

    Over the years, several buildings on base hosted the staging facility to include buildings 830, 1246 and most recently Bay G in building 845.

    Closure of the Hill AFB Records Staging Facility met the Secretary of the Air Force Chief Information Officer’s mandate to digitize all official records by the end of 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 12:15
    Story ID: 436744
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met
    Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met
    Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met
    Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met
    Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met
    Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    records management
    75th Communications and Information Directorate
    records staging facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT