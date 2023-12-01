Hill AFB Records Staging Facility closed, mandate met

Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Left to right, Staff Sgt. Jared Sylvester, Senior Airman Brandon Tankersley and Bryce...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Left to right, Staff Sgt. Jared Sylvester, Senior Airman Brandon Tankersley and Bryce Terry, 75th Communications and Information Directorate, process boxed records at the Records Staging Facility at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022. The Office of Management and Budget directed the Air Force to close all agency operated paper storage facilities and transfer permanent and long-retention records to Federal Records Centers operated by the National Archives and Records Administration by Dec. 31, 2022. The staging facility at Hill provided supported to more than 100 organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The Hill Air Force Base Records Staging Facility, one of the largest records facilities in the Air Force, is closed after decades of service.



The Office of Management and Budget directed the Air Force in 2019 to close all agency operated paper storage facilities and transfer permanent and long-retention records to Federal Records Centers operated by the National Archives and Records Administration by Dec. 31, 2022.



“The Hill AFB Records Staging Facility exceeded the closure mandate 15 months ahead of the deadline by completing the transfer of 6,500 boxes of permanent and long-retention records to a Federal Records Center on Sept. 30, 2021,” said Greg Worrell, 75th Communications and Information Directorate Knowledge Operations branch chief.



At one point, the staging facility hosted over 8,000 boxes of records supporting operations such a Desert Storm and Desert Shield, foreign military sales and records generated by contracting, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, 75th Medical Group, 75th Security Forces Squadron and many other units.



The Records Staging Facility team worked with more than 100 base record managers during the shutdown to identify issues, provide mitigation strategies and provide solutions to enable a smooth transition to digital record keeping.



“There was also a lot of manual labor involved in palletizing and transferring the records, but it’s cool to be a part of it. It’s the end of an era,” said Staff Sgt. Jared Sylvester, 75th Communications and Information Directorate knowledge operations NCOIC.



Over the years, several buildings on base hosted the staging facility to include buildings 830, 1246 and most recently Bay G in building 845.



Closure of the Hill AFB Records Staging Facility met the Secretary of the Air Force Chief Information Officer’s mandate to digitize all official records by the end of 2022.